Angelina Jolie in Cambodia for premiere of her new film





SIEM REAP, Cambodia (AP) — Angelina Jolie says she hopes her new film about Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge will help educate the world about the brutality of the 1970s regime and shed a light on the plight of young people in various war zones today.



"First They Killed My Father" is based on author and human rights activist Loung Ung's account of her survival as a child under the 1975-79 communist Khmer Rouge regime, believed to be responsible for the deaths of 1.7 million Cambodians from starvation, disease and execution.



Speaking at a news conference Saturday ahead of the film's premiere in Cambodia, the actress-turned-director said she hopes the movie will "remind everybody that there are little Loung's all around the world today" in various war zones and corners of the world.