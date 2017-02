Winners of the World Press Photo 2017

The full list of the winners of the 2017 World Press Photo contest:



WORLD PRESS PHOTO OF THE YEAR



Burhan Ozbilici, Turkey, The Associated Press. An Assassination in Turkey.



CONTEMPORARY ISSUES — SINGLES



1. Jonathan Bachman, USA, Thomson Reuters. Taking a Stand in Baton Rouge.



2. Vadim Ghirda, Romania, The Associated Press. Migrant Crossing.



3. Daniel Etter, Germany. The Libyan Migrant Trap.



CONTEMPORARY ISSUES — STORIES



1. Amber Bracken, Canada. Standing Rock.



2. Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, for Folha de Sao Paulo. Victims of the Zika Virus.



3. Peter Bauza, Germany. Copacabana Palace.



DAILY LIFE — SINGLES



1. Paula Bronstein, USA, for Time Lightbox / Pulitzer Center For Crisis Reporting. The Silent Victims of a Forgotten War.



2. Tiejun Wang, China. Sweat Makes Champions.



3. Matthieu Paley, France, for National Geographic Magazine. China's Wild West.



DAILY LIFE — STORIES



1. Tomas Munita, Chile, for The New York Times. Cuba on the Edge of Change.



2. Elena Anosova, Russia. Out of the Way.



3. Francesco Comello, Italy. Isle of Salvation.



GENERAL NEWS — SINGLES



1. Laurent Van der Stockt, France, Getty Reportage for Le Monde. Offensive on Mosul.



2. Santi Palacios, Spain. Left Alone.



3. Noel Celis, Philippines, Agence France-Presse. Inside the Philippines' Most Overcrowded Jail.



GENERAL NEWS — STORIES



1. Daniel Berehulak, Australia, for The New York Times. They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals.



2. Sergey Ponomarev, Russia, for The New York Times. Iraq's Battle to Reclaim Its Cities.



3. Alessio Romenzi, Italy. We Are Not Taking Any Prisoners.



LONG-TERM PROJECTS



1. Valery Melnikov, Russia, Rossia Segodnya. Black Days of Ukraine.



2. Hossein Fatemi, Iran, Panos Pictures. An Iranian Journey.



3. Markus Jokela, Finland, Helsingin Sanomat. Table Rock, Nebraska.



NATURE — SINGLES



1. Francis Perez, Spain. Caretta Caretta Trapped.



2. Nayan Khanolkar, India. Big Cat in My Backyard.



3. Jaime Rojo, Spain. Monarchs in the Snow.



NATURE — STORIES



1. Brent Stirton, South Africa, Getty Images for National Geographic Magazine. Rhino Wars.



2. Ami Vitale, USA, for National Geographic Magazine. Pandas Gone Wild.



3. Bence Mate, Hungary. Now You See Me.



PEOPLE — SINGLES



1. Magnus Wennman, Sweden, Aftonbladet. What ISIS Left Behind.



2. Robin Hammond, New Zealand, NOOR Images for Witness Change. Praying for a Miracle.



3. Kristina Kormilitsyna, Russia, Kommersant Newspaper. Fidelity.



PEOPLE — STORIES



1. Michael Vince Kim, USA. Aenikkaeng.



2. Antonio Gibotta, Italy, Agenzia Controluce. Enfarinat.



3. Jay Clendenin, USA, Los Angeles Times. Olympians.



SPORTS — SINGLES



1. Tom Jenkins, UK, The Guardian. Grand National Steeplechase.



2. Cameron Spencer, Australia, Getty Images. The Dive.



3. Kai Oliver Pfaffenbach, Germany, Thomson Reuters. Rio's Golden Smile.



SPORTS — STORIES



1. Giovanni Capriotti, Italy. Boys Will Be Boys.



2. Michael Hanke, Czech Republic. Youth Chess Tournaments.



3. Darren Calabrese, Canada. Adaptive Athlete.



SPOT NEWS — SINGLES



1. Jamal Taraqai, Pakistan, European Pressphoto Agency. Pakistan Bomb Blast.



2. Abd Doumany, Syria, Agence France-Presse. Medics Assist a Wounded Girl.



3. Felipe Dana, Brazil, The Associated Press. Battle for Mosul.



SPOT NEWS — STORIES



1. Burhan Ozbilici, Turkey, The Associated Press. An Assassination in Turkey.



2. Ameer Alhalbi, Syria, Agence France-Presse. Rescued From the Rubble.



3. Mathieu Willcocks, UK. Mediterranean Migration.



DIGITAL STORYTELLING



IMMERSIVE STORYTELLING



1. The Dig



Team:



Topaz Adizes, Executive Director, Creative Director



Mike Knowlton, Executive Director, Creative Director, Creative Technologist



Carla Tramullas, Creative Director, UX Designer



Julia Gorbach, Creative Director



Mark Harris, Creative Director, Creative Technologist



Joe Wheeler, UX Designer



Olivier H. Beauchesne, Data Visualization



Season 1:



Julia Gorbach, Director, Producer, Additional Camera & Sound



Carla Tramullas, Director, Cinematographer



Dane Benko, Editor



Nicholas D'Agostino, Editor



Mériem Dehbi-Talbot, Associate Producer



Grace Larkin, Associate Producer



Julius Bowditch, Associate Producer



Paige Polk, Associate Producer



Hans Lueders, Associate Producer



Organization:



The Skin Deep + Murmur



2. The Fine Line: Simone Biles Gymnastics



Team:



Rodrigo de Benito Sanz, Producer



Alicia DeSantis, Producer



Alexandra Garcia, Producer, Video Editor



Mika Gröndahl, Producer, Graphics



Evan Grothjan, Producer, Graphics



Taige Jensen, Producer, Video Editor, Color, Audio



Yuliyah Parshina-Kottas, Producer, Graphics



Bedel Saget, Producer, Reporter, Videographer



Joe Ward, Producer, Reporter, Videographer



Larry Buchanan, Reporter, Videographer



Leslye Davis, Reporter, Videographer, Photographer



Juliet Macur, Reporter



Meghean Felling, Video Editor



Ben Laffin, Color



Jeremy White, Graphics



Michael Cordero, Audio



Gregg Matthews, Photographer



Wilson Andrews, Contributing Producer



Danny DeBelius, Contributing Producer



Alexandra Eaton, Contributing Producer



Grant Gold, Contributing Producer



Steve Duenes, Supervising Producer



Organization:



The New York Times



3. The Injustice System



Team:



Ed Pilkington, Chief Reporter



Laurence Mathieu-Leger, Senior Video Producer



Kenan Davis, Interactive Editor



Rich Harris, Interactive Editor



Nadja Popovich, Interactive Editor



Kenton Powell, Interactive Editor



Organization:



The Guardian US



INNOVATIVE STORYTELLING



1. A New Age of Walls



Team:



Zoeann Murphy, Video Reporter



Anthony Faiola, Berlin Bureau Chief



Reem Akkad, Senior Video Producer



Kat Downs Mulder, Graphics Director



Kevin Schaul, Graphics Editor



Douglas Jehl, Foreign Editor



Samuel Granados, Senior Graphics Editor



Organization:



The Washington Post



2. The Waypoint



Team



Zoeann Murphy, Video Reporter



Samuel Granados, Senior Graphics Editor



Emily Chow, Assignment Editor, Story Design



Kevin Schaul, Graphics Editor



Kat Downs, Graphics Director



Griff Witte, London Bureau Chief



Organization:



The Washington Post



3. Future Cities



Team:



Yvonne Brandwijk, Director, Photographer, Video



Stephanie Bakker, Director, Writer, Reporter



Maaike Holvast, Video Editor



Sara Kolster, Interactive Design



Martijn Pantlin, Development



Hay Kranen, Development



Edgar Vijgeboom, Development



Casper van Deuveren, Sound Design



Ivo Schmetz, Visual Design



Organization:



Future Cities



LONG FORM



1. When The Spirit Moves



Team:



Justin Maxon, Director, Cinematographer



Jared Moossy, Director, Cinematographer



2. The Forger



Team:



Samantha Stark, Producer, Editor, Cinematographer



Alexandra Garcia, Senior Producer, Editor



Pamela Druckerman, Producer



Adam Ellick, Senior Producer



Murat Gökmen, Field Producer, Cinematographer



Stu McCardle, Field Producer, Cinematographer



Taige Jensen, Editor, Post-Production



Léa Khayata, Additional Production



Neil Collier, Additional Production



Antoine Goubin, Additional Production



Ainara Tiefenthäler, Additional Production



Manual Cinema Studios, Shadow Animation, Original Music, Sound Design



Organization:



The New York Times



3. The Convention



Team:



Jessica Dimmock, Producer, Director, Cinematographer



Ian Olds, Editor



Adam Forkner, Composer



SHORT FORM



1. Claressa



Team:



Zackary Canepari, Director



Carter Gunn, Editor



Christopher ISenberg, Producer



Christopher Gary, Producer



Drea Cooper, Producer



Sue Jaye Johnson, Producer, Cinematography, Additional Interviews



Sophia Rose, Cinematography



Jessica Dimmock, Cinematography



Mo Scarpelli, Cinematography



Matthew Joynt, Original Music



Nate Sandberg, Original Music



Gregg White, Coloring



Brian Susko, Sound Mix



Lindsey Phillips, Additional Editing



Organization:



Co-produced by Great Big Story and Victory Journal



2. Trapped



Team:



Nikos Pilos, Producer, Journalist, Videographer and Director



Arsinoi Pilou, Second Unit Camera



Natasha Blatsiou, Script



Pantelis Liakopoulos, Video Editor



Orestis Kamperidis, Music Sound Designer



3. How China Is Changing Your Internet



Team:



Jonah Kessel, Director, Writer, Video, Graphics, Editing



Paul Mozur, Writer, Video, Graphics, Editing



Sarah Li, Production Assistance



Organization:



The New York Times