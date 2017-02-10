Dutch police: 9 migrants discovered in refrigerated truck





THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they discovered nine migrants hiding in a refrigerated truck near the country's border with Belgium, after one of the migrants called officers because the group was so cold.



Police said in a statement Friday that the migrants were tracked down Thursday night by keeping the migrant's phone line open and having police cars drive past parked trucks near the border. Police was able to narrow the search area because the migrant told authorities he believed the truck had just crossed from Belgium into the Netherlands.



The migrants, three men and three women from Vietnam and three men from Iraq, were taken into care by authorities. Police say they were cold but none required medical treatment. The truck's Spanish driver was detained by police.