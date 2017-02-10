10 Things to Know for Today





Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:



1. U.S. APPEALS COURT REJECTION LEAVES TRUMP TRAVEL BAN ON HOLD



The legal fight over the president's ruling on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations could shift to the U.S. Supreme Court.



2. TRUMP DEALS VICTORY TO BEIJING



The president reaffirms America's long-standing "one China" policy in a call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.



3. WHICH PICK IS CONFIRMED NARROWLY FOR CABINET



Trump's choice for health secretary, Rep. Tom Price, is the latest of a handful of nominees to squeeze through to confirmation by a bitterly-divided, partisan U.S. Senate.



4. CONGRESSMAN'S LESS THAN WARM WELCOME HOME



Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is greeted with boos and grilled by hundreds of constituents on everything from investigating Trump's tax returns to Planned Parenthood.



5. WHAT IRANIANS ARE CELEBRATING



The 38th anniversary of the 1979 revolution is being commemorated with massive rallies.



6. WHERE OLYMPIC GLOW FADING FAST



Rio de Janeiro pulled off last year's Summer Games, fending off dire forecasts, but a harsh reality sets in as Brazil plunges into its deepest recession in memory.



7. HOW OHIO TRIES TO KEEP EXECUTIONS GOING



It asks seven other states for a lethal injection drug in an attempt to continue putting inmates to death, according to a court filing.



8. A RACE TO SAVE BEACHED WHALES



New Zealanders are rushing to keep about 400 alive after they were stranded.



9. WHY THIS IS A BIG WEEKEND FOR LATE-NIGHT TV



John Oliver returns to HBO and Alec Baldwin guest hosts on "Saturday Night Live."



10. WHO WILL BE THE NEW GRAMMYS HOST



LL Cool J has hosted the Grammys for years, but a new host awaits: British funnyman and "Carpool Karaoke" king James Corden.