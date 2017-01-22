BC-AP News Digest 6:05 pm

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.
DEVELOPING
NFL PLAYOFFS:
PACKERS-FALCONS — NFC Championship game underway.
STEELERS-PATRIOTS — AFC Championship game starts at 6:40 p.m.
Adds: TRUMP-CONGRESS, CALIFORNIA STORMS, PEOPLE-MADONNA, GEORGE HW BUSH-HOSPITALIZED.
Deletes: SUNDANCE-FEMALE FILMMAKERS — Will move later in the week.
TOP STORIES
TRUMP — After a combative start to his presidency, Donald Trump delivers a more unifying message and seeks to reassure Americans he was up to the daunting task ahead as he turns to the business of government. By Lisa Lerer and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 951 words, photos. WITH: TRUMP-LATEST; TRUMP-SECRETARY OF STATE — Two high-profile Republican senators who had raised doubts about Trump's pick for secretary of state say they'll back Rex Tillerson. SENT: 570 words.
TRUMP INAUGURATION PROTESTS — The day after millions of Americans protested Donald Trump's presidency, talk turns to whether the movement can transform impressive turnout in the streets to actual political results. By Nicholas Riccardi. SENT: 830 words, photos. WITH: TRUMP-MEDIA — President Donald Trump's "running war" on the media is continuing with questions about what he and his surrogates said over the weekend. By Television Writer David Bauder. SENT: 870 words, photos.
SEVERE WEATHER — A powerful tornado rips through a mobile home park in south Georgia, destroying half of its structures and killing seven people there, bringing the weekend death toll from severe weather in the southeastern U.S. to 15. By Brendan Farrington. SENT: 700 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing. Highlighting AP Video US GA Storm Damage 2 (CR). WITH: SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST.
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israel's prime minister accepts an invitation to visit the White House next month in hopes of forging a "common vision" for the region with President Donald Trump that could include expanded settlement construction on occupied territories and a tougher policy toward Iran. By Josef Federman. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-BASEBALL DEATHS — Kansas City Royals hard-throwing pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte die in separate traffic accidents in their native Dominican Republic. By Ezequiel Lopez Blanco. SENT: 760 words, photos. WITH: ROYALS-VENTURA KILLED — Ventura, whose electric arm helped his team win the 2015 World Series title, dies at 25; BBA--ROYALS-VENTURA KILLED-REAX; BBO--BASEBALL DEATHS (all sent).
SYRIA-ALEPPO-RETURNING HOME — The street looks as if it was hit by an earthquake and the bombed-out building in Aleppo is deserted — except for the second-floor apartment where Abdul-Hamid Khatib and his family are staying. The family returned home because they had nowhere else to go. By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 750 words, photos. WITH: SYRIA — Syrian rebel delegates are meeting in Kazakhstan on the eve of their first talks with the government in a year; the two sides hope to consolidate a cease-fire reached last month and deliver humanitarian aid (sent).
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
PEOPLE-MADONNA — Madonna defends her fiery, expletive-laden speech at the women's march, saying her words were "taken wildly out of context." SENT: 131 words, photos, video.
GEORGE HW BUSH-HOSPITALIZED — Former President George H.W. Bush's health continues to improve and his wife, who is also recovering from an illness, has chosen to remain hospitalized one more night to be "closer to her husband," a family spokesman says. SENT: 300 words, photo.
RUSSIA-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE — In Russia, giving one's spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people. This week, the Russian parliament is expected to take a step closer toward decriminalizing it altogether. SENT: 950 words, photos.
TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN — Top seeds Murray, Kerber make early 4th-round exits in Australian Open. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.
FILM-BOX OFFICE — M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller "Split" blew away box-office expectation. SENT: 600 words, photos.
WILD WEST-OBSESSED MAYOR — The former longtime mayor of Pennsylvania's capital heads to trial on corruption charges stemming in part from his alleged use of public funds to chase his odd obsession with opening a Wild West museum. SENT: 500 words, photos.
WASHINGTON/POLITICS
TRUMP-CONGRESS — Congressional Republicans anxiously monitor President Donald Trump's Twitter feed, parse his pronouncements, and brace for potential controversy each time he gives an interview. But GOP lawmakers also say they're increasingly accustomed to expecting the unexpected. By Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner. SENT: 900 words, photos.
TRUMP-BLUE STATES-RENEWABLE ENERGY — States that have set ambitious goals for renewable energy face uncertainty with President Donald Trump. SENT: 900 words, photos.
NATIONAL
NKOREA-AMERICAN DETAINED — There's been little public word about what has happened to an American college student detained in North Korea, as a new U.S. administration takes over one year later amid deep concerns about the hostile country's nuclear and missile development. SENT: 580 words, photos.
CALIFORNIA STORMS — Fast-moving floodwaters sweep through mountain communities and residents flee homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as a new round of storms hits California. SENT: 670 words, photos. WITH: CALIFORNIA STORMS-THE LATEST.
FORMER HOSTAGE-DAUGHTER — She tried drugs. She tried arguing. She tried writing a book. After a quarter century, the daughter of the longest-held American hostage in Lebanon says she's found the love she always wanted from her father. SENT: 700 words, photos.
SHOOTINGS OF POLICE — Missouri's new governor is pushing to give the state the country's toughest penalties for attacking a police officer, reflecting similar efforts elsewhere. SENT: 800 words, photos.
FREE TUITION-RHODE ISLAND — A college-for-all idea that sparked Democratic voter enthusiasm during the presidential race could now face one of its biggest tests in Rhode Island. SENT: 800 words, photos.
INTERNATIONAL
GAMBIA CRISIS — BANJUL, Gambia — Exiled Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh stole millions of dollars in his final weeks in power, plundering the country's state coffers and shipping luxury vehicles by cargo plane, a special adviser for the new president says. By Krista Larson and Carley Petesch. SENT: 950 words, photos, video.
FRANCE-ELECTION — Manuel Valls, a center-leaning former prime minister who rallied France together after extremist attacks, will confront stalwart Socialist Benoit Hamon in the country's left-wing presidential primary runoff next week. SENT: 600 words, photos. WITH: FRANCE-ELECTION-CANDIDATES.
BRITAIN-MAY-TRUMP — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will discuss free trade and the importance of the NATO military alliance when she meets President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday. SENT: 500 words, photos. WITH: BRITAIN-NUCLEAR TEST — Missile failure off Florida? British leader won't say (sent).
YEMEN — Yemeni security and tribal officials say suspected U.S. drone strikes have killed three alleged al-Qaida operatives in the country's southwestern Bayda province, the first such killings reported since Donald Trump assumed the U.S. presidency. SENT: 500 words.
ITALY-AVALANCHE — Rescuers digging through an Italian hotel buried by an avalanche report hearing no signs of life from the 24 people still missing inside and appealed for equipment to help them reach air pockets that might be sustaining more survivors. SENT: 600 words, photos.
SPORTS
STEELERS-PATRIOTS — Two of the AFC's powerhouses of this century chase yet another trip to the Super Bowl when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots host Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Game starts 6:40 p.m. WITH: PACKERS-FALCONS — The Atlanta Falcons, led by Matt Ryan, try to reach the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history when they take on the tradition-laden Green Bay Packers. Game underway.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THE ANIMATED WOMAN — The California Institute of the Arts is overflowing with female animation students these days, and now it's seeking to ensure they get to draw female characters who reflect the real world and not just the nerds, sex bombs, tomboys or ugly villains who proliferate now. SENT: 750 words, photos. WITH: THE ANIMATED WOMAN-4 ARCHETYPES.
BUSINESS
OPEC MEETING — OPEC and key non-OPEC oil producers seeking to push up the price of crude by cutting production say participants appear to be exceeding pledges to reduce output. SENT: 800 words, photos.
