The Latest: Prayer service, CIA visit on tap for Trump





WASHINGTON (AP) â€” The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):



7:35 a.m.



It's the first full day in office for President Donald Trump â€” after his first night in the White House.



And first up on his schedule: a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral.



For years, the cathedral has hosted such a service for the new president. But this year, some in the largely liberal congregation have objected to hosting it this year.



Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington has written in blog post that she shares "a sense of outrage at some of the president-elect's words and actions" â€” but that she feels an obligation to welcome all people without qualification.



Later Saturday, Trump is expected to visit the CIA. Trump has been critical of intelligence officials for their assertions about Russian election hacking and about leaks about his briefings in the weeks before he was sworn in.



___



6:10 a.m.



The Kremlin is hoping for a constructive dialogue with President Donald Trump's administration, but also warning that differences will remain.



President Vladimir Putin's spokesman tells Russian state television that it would be an "illusion" to expect that U.S.-Russian relations would be free of disagreements.



Dmitry Peskov notes the intricacy of nuclear arms control and the complexity of the situation in Syria among other challenges.



Trump's victory has elated Russian political elites amid bitter tensions with Washington over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.



Peskov says "successful development of bilateral ties will depend on our ability to solve these differences through dialogue."



He says Putin will call Trump soon to congratulate him.