BC-AP News Digest 7 am

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTESTS — The main event is Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, but there are some signs that more Americans are coming to Washington for the day of protests on Saturday, a stark change from past transitions of power from one president to the next. By Jessica Gresko. UPCOMING: 750 words by 3:45 a.m., photos, video. With TRUMP — Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault. SENT: 700 words, photo; TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTESTS-WHO'S COMING. SENT: 350 words, photo
TRUMP-ASIA IMPACT — Donald Trump has offered views on U.S. relations with Asia that could indicate radical shifts in long-standing policy toward the region — from opposing free trade agreements to confronting China and questioning Japan-South Korea alliances. A look at some of the stand-out issues and how developments might play out. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With: CHINA-TRUMP —China's Foreign Ministry says the country's "one-China principle" regarding Taiwan is not negotiable and any attempt to reconsider the issue would be self-defeating. SENT: 700 words, photo.
SKOREA-POLITICS —In a departure from the leniency big businesses typically receive, prosecutors on request the arrest of the de facto head of Samsung Electronics, South Korea's most valuable company, on bribery and other charges in an influence-peddling scandal that has toppled the country's president. By Business Writer Youkyung Lee. SENT: 800 words, photos. With; SKOREA-SAMSUNG-TROUBLES — SKorea's Samsung in rough patch with arrest request, recalls. SENT: 750 words, photos.
KYRGYSTAN-PLANE CRASH — The Health Ministry in Kyrgyzstan says a cargo plane has crashed in a residential area just outside the Central Asian country's main airport, killing 37 people. SENT: 350 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing.
IRAQ-CIVILIAN CASUALTIES — As Iraqi forces secure a series of swift gains, civilian casualties in the Mosul operation are increasing. Doctors at an emergency hospital say they are running out of supplies from clean gauze to sterile hospital gowns. By Susannah George and Balint Szlanko. SENT: 750 words, photos. With: IRAQ —Iraqi troops advance in eastern Mosul amid fierce clashes. SENT: 200 words, photos.
EGYPT — An Egyptian court has ruled against the government's decision to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, a landmark verdict likely to deepen tension with the kingdom and embarrass the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. By Maggie Michael. SENT: 400 words, photos.
DAVOS-INEQUALITY-EIGHT BILLIONAIRES —Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans, who own as much as half the rest of the planet. SENT: 800 words, photos.
OBIT-JIMMY SNUKA — Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73. SENT: 420 words, photo.
SOC--ENGLAND-SEX ABUSE — Former English soccer coach denies abuse charges. SENT:
SERBIA-MIGRANTS IN FREEZE-PHOTO GALLERY —Migrants in Belgrade endure week in nasty weather. SENT: 16 photos with text.
TV CRITICS WATCH-PBS CHANNEL — PBS Kids round-the-clock TV, online channel launches. SENT: 200 words.
GERMANY-TRUMP — Senior German officials are reacting with defiance to comments made by President-elect Donald Trump, who said in an interview that NATO was "obsolete" and threatened Germany's automakers with hefty import taxes. SENT: 350 words, photo. With RUSSIA-TRUMP —Moscow reacts coolly to Trump's suggestions that sanctions could be lifted in exchange for a nuclear arms cut. SENT: 330 words, photos.
BRITAIN-BREXIT — The British pound falls to a three-month low amid reports Prime Minister Theresa May is about to set the U.K. on the road to a clean break with the European Union, pushing the country into uncertain economic territory. SENT: 500 words, photo.
OMAN-GUANTANAMO — Oman says it has accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office, part of his efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 350 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing.
NEPAL-FIXING CHANGU — When a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Nepal last year, surviving villagers in Changu Narayan ran up the steep rocky path that cuts through their town to their renowned temple. Seeing the piles of rubble, they figured their lives were over. But now, the community is cleaning up the World Heritage site, and one of the world's leading architects has taken on the project. SENT: 700 words, photos.
CUBA-SLAVE DOCUMENTS — American academics are racing to preserve millions of Cuban historical documents before they are lost to the elements and poor storage conditions, especially those related to the slave trade, which was an integral part of Cuba's colonial history intertwined with that of the U.S. SENT: 890 words, photos.
TRUMP-IVANKA — She may not be working in the White House, but that doesn't mean Ivanka Trump is staying out of politics. The incoming older first daughter has been quietly laying the groundwork for an effort that could make her perhaps the best-connected policy advocate in Washington. UPCOMING: 870 words by 3:30 a.m., photos.
SOUTHERN PLAINS-ICE STORM — Much of the U.S. midsection remains under an ice storm warning on the eve of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as stretches continue getting pelted by rain, often in areas where temperatures hover around freezing. SENT: 600 words, photos, video.
EUROPE-FREE MONEY — I am, therefore I'm paid. The radical idea that governments should hand out free money to everyone is slowly but surely gaining ground in Europe. In France, one presidential candidate says he'd institute the payment of a modest but regular stipend to all adult citizens if elected. By John Leicester. UPCOMING: 800 words by 10 a.m., photos.
FBN--PACKERS-COWBOYS FOLO — Aaron Rodgers had yet another improbable throw that propelled the Green Bay Packers to a 34-31 divisional playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. By Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 850 words, photos.
FBN--STEELERS-CHIEFS FOLO — Le'Veon Bell deftly danced his way through the teeth of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Next, he'll carry Pittsburgh Steelers off to New England. By Sports Writer Dave Skretta. SENT: 900 words, photos.
