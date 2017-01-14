Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US embassy moves





VATICAN CITY (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned that peace could suffer if the incoming Trump administration goes ahead with plans to move the U.S. embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



Abbas made the comments Saturday as he inaugurated the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See following an audience with Pope Francis.



Speaking through an Italian translator, Abbas said he had only heard of the proposal to move the embassy to Jerusalem, and couldn't comment officially unless and until it happens.



But he added: "If this is the decision, to transfer the embassy to Jerusalem, it will not help peace and we hope it doesn't happen."