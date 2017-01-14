BC-AP News Digest 7 am

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.
-------------------------------
NEW & DEVELOPING
-------------------------------
ADDS: OBAMA; OBIT-ZHOU YOUGUANG; VATICAN-PALESTIANS; AP EXPLAINS-GAMBIA CRISIS
----------------
TOP STORIES
----------------
TRUMP-CEO MEETINGS — President-elect Donald Trump's meetings with CEOs seeking federal approval for massive mergers are raising red flags for ethics lawyers concerned that about the possible erosion of a firewall between the regulators tasked with approving the billion-dollar deals and the White House. By Economics Writer Josh Boak. SENT: 800 words, photos.
CONGRESS-HEALTH OVERHAUL — Republicans have won a gateway victory in Congress in their seven-year trek toward scuttling President Barack Obama's health care law, but the pressure is on for them to deliver a final product. By Alan Fram. SENT: 770 words, photos.
CHICAGO POLICE-CIVIL RIGHTS REPORT — Chicago officials are pledging to revamp the city police department following a scathing federal report, but a change in presidential administrations could spell uncertainty for the critical next step in the process: negotiating a court-enforceable improvement plan with the Justice Department. By Eric Tucker, Michael Tarm and Don Babwin. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video
STOLEN INFANT FOUND — Neighbors knew them for years as a church-going mother and her polite teenage daughter before police swarmed Gloria Williams' home in this small, quiet South Carolina city. Williams was arrested on kidnapping charges. Then came the real shocker: Police identified the victim as the 18-year-old woman Williams had raised as her daughter. By Jason Dearen and Russ Bynum. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.
CHINA NATIONALISM — Across China, a retrograde strain of populist nationalism is gaining strength as the ruling Communist Party intensifies its control over history and ideology. Those who question the party's interpretations find their careers and reputations threatened. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 850 words, photos.
-------------------------------------
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
-------------------------------------
PEOPLE-JOHNNY DEPP — Johnny Depp sues ex-managers alleging millions in losses. SENT: 140 words.
OBIT-ZHOU YOUGUANG — Zhou Youguang, father of Chinese Romanization system, dies at the age of 111. SENT: 340 words.
OBAMA PENSION-FACT CHECK — A story widely shared online that claims President Barack Obama's mother-in-law will receive a lifetime government pension is false. SENT: 350 words.
STAR WARS-FISHER — No plans to digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films. SENT: 300 words, photo.
--------------------
INTERNATIONAL
--------------------
VATICAN-PALESTIANS —Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warns peace could suffer if the incoming Trump administration goes ahead with plans to move the U.S. embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv. Abbas made the comments as he inaugurated the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See following an audience with Pope Francis. SENT: 400 words, photos.
SYRIA — Islamic State militants launch a new offensive on government-held areas in the contested city of Deir el-Zour, attacking the eastern city from several sides in the most intense action in a year, the Syrian government and opposition activists say. SENT: 350 words. WITH: IRAQ —Iraqi forces have retaken the eastern edges of three of Mosul's five bridges, according to a senior Iraqi officer. SENT: 340 words, photos.
JAPAN-ABE-ASIA — The leaders of Australia and Japan have agreed to boost cooperation between their nations' militaries, as Japan tries to shore up security ties throughout the Asia-Pacific region amid concern over China's growing military might. SENT: 350 words, photos.
AP EXPLAINS-GAMBIA CRISIS — A look at why the tiny nation of Gambia has West Africa on the brink of a military intervention, and thousands are fleeing the country. SENT: 400 words, photos.
------------------------------------
WASHINGTON & POLITICS
------------------------------------
OBAMA — In his final radio and internet address of his presidency, Barack Obama is calling on all Americans to "throw ourselves into the work of citizenship," regardless of party. SENT:
MLK MARCH —Thousands are expected in Washington for a march organizers say is designed to "protect the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." and to "preserve the legacy of President Barack Obama." SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Developing, 400 words by 4 p.m.
MILITARY-GREEN ENERGY — Military leaders say the Pentagon's unprecedented shift under the Obama administration to slash its use of fossil fuels should continue under President-elect Donald Trump. But the strategy that has addressed climate change as a national security threat clashes with Trump's promise to end policies that "undermine" fossil fuel producers. By Julie Watson. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 2 p.m.
-------------
NATIONAL
-------------
SOUTHERN PLAINS-ICE STORM — States across the nation's midsection are bracing for another round of winter storms expected to add to thick ice that already has glazed roads, grounded flights and prompted class cancellations amid warnings that people stay home. SENT: 630 words, photos, graphic.
CLEVELAND POLICE SHOOT BOY — Internal disciplinary charges have been brought against two white police officers involved in the killing of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center, city officials say. But a police union says the officer who fatally shot the boy "did nothing wrong that day." SENT: 600 words, photo.
BALTIMORE FIRE-CHILDREN KILLED — A day after a massive Baltimore house fire killed six children and injured their three siblings and their mother, classmates of two of the victims turn lockers into makeshift memorials as a shocked community mourns. SENT: 600 words, photos, video.
PILLOWCASE RAPIST — A notorious California serial rapist who muffled victims' screams with a pillowcase has had his freedom revoked after his therapists said they were concerned about his fantasies and didn't think he had come to terms with his "distorted thinking." SENT: 700 words, photo.
-------------
BUSINESS
-------------
MOODY'S SETTLEMENT — Moody's Corp. has agreed to pay nearly $864 million to settle federal and state claims it gave inflated ratings to risky mortgage investments in the years leading up to the financial crisis. SENT: 450 words.
-----------------------
HOW TO REACH US
------------------------
At the Nerve Center, Alexandra Olson can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact [email protected] or call 877-836-9477.