New Mexico health exchange wrote letter in governor’s name





SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A letter praising President Barack Obama's health care law and circulated widely in recent days was purported to be sent by New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez.



But Martinez did not write the letter or know about it. The head of New Mexico's health care exchange office said Thursday her office wrote it without Martinez' knowledge or approval.



A spokesman for Martinez says the governor never would have signed the document because the Republican governor wants the law overturned.



Wedeen says the letter never was reviewed by the governor before it inadvertently got out and was obtained by media outlets that published its contents.