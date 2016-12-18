Trump action on health care could cost Planned Parenthood





WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President-elect Donald Trump's first, and defining, acts next year could come on Republican legislation to cut off taxpayer money from Planned Parenthood.



Trump sent mixed signals during the campaign about the 100-year-old organization, which provides birth control, abortions and various women's health services. He said "millions of women are helped by Planned Parenthood," but he also endorsed efforts to defund it.



Trump once described himself as "very pro-choice." Now he's in the anti-abortion camp.



The Republican has been steadfast in calling for repeal of President Barack Obama's health care law, and the GOP-led Congress is eager to comply.



One of the first pieces of legislation will be a repeal measure that's paired with cutting off money for Planned Parenthood.