Man who dissolved UK police officer in acid gets life term





LONDON (AP) — A judge in London has given a crystal meth addict a life term in prison for killing a police officer during a bondage sex session and then attempting to cook and eat his body parts.



Judge Nicholas Hilliard sentenced Stefano Brizzi on Monday to life in prison with at least 24 years to serve for killing 59-year-old Gordon Semple, whose dissolving body was found in an acid bath.



Brizzi, a former Morgan Stanley IT developer, met Semple on a gay dating app. The 50-year-old Brizzi arranged a meeting at his apartment near London's Tate Modern gallery on April 1 and later tried to cover up his tracks online.



After his arrest, Brizzi had admitted killing and trying to dissolve the body because "Satan told me to."