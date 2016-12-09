Poland’s PM, businessmen hold talks in Albania





TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Poland's prime minister has urged the European Union to speed up efforts to launch membership talks with Albania, saying the country is an "important element for security and stability in Europe and the region."



Beata Szydlo was in the Albanian capital, Tirana, Friday for top-level talks on European security and integration and on bilateral cooperation in the economy.



At a news conference with Prime Minister Edi Rama, Szydlo said Albania's foreign policy is in line with that of the EU, a factor that the European Council should take into consideration and accelerate the opening of membership talks with Albania.



She stressed that Albania, the only NATO member in the Western Balkans "guarantees stability and security" in the region.



The leaders signed a bilateral agreement on cooperation in culture.