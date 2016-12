NEW YORK (AP) — Coca-Cola says Muhtar Kent will step down as CEO next year and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer James Quincey.



Kent will leave the CEO job May 1 and will continue as chairman of the board. Kent has been CEO of the beverage maker for about 7 years.



The 51-year-old Quincey has been with the Atlanta-based company for about 20 years. He was named chief operating officer last year.



Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. rose 1 percent to $41.40 before the stock market opened Friday.