10 Things to Know for Monday

1. GOVERNMENT DENIES PERMIT FOR NORTH DAKOTA PIPELINE



The Army Corps of Engineers' decision is a victory for opponents who say the $3.8 billion project would threaten a water source and cultural sites.



2. DEATH TOLL JUMPS TO 33 IN CALIFORNIA FIRE



Firefighters continue to comb through rubble for others believed still be missing after the blaze destroyed a warehouse in Oakland hosting a late-night dance party.



3. ITALY REJECTS OVERHAUL OF CONSTITUTION



Some see the vote on changes urged by Premier Matteo Renzi as a signal of growing anti-establishment, populist sentiment in Europe.



4. WHAT FIREARMS ENTHUSIASTS ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO



Americans who embrace Trump's full-throated support of the Second Amendment are expecting a sweeping expansion of gun rights while he's in office.



5. IN ALEPPO'S CEMETARIES, NO ROOM REMAINS



Now the dead from the violence in the besieged Syrian city are overwhelming the morgues, or are left in the streets or buried in backyards.



6. WHOSE JOURNEY IS AT AN END



Fidel Castro's ashes are interred in a private ceremony, ending nine days of mourning for the man who ruled Cuba for nearly half a century.



7. MCDONALD'S LOOKS TO UPDATE IMAGE



Artisan burger buns, cage-free eggs and table service are some of the changes the fast-food chain is promising in the U.S.



8. OBAMA LEADS KENNEDY CENTER HONORS FOR FINAL TIME



For some, it's bittersweet as the president bestows the annual awards on Al Pacino, the rock band the Eagles and others.



9. WHICH TEAMS COMPRISE COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S FINAL FOUR



Alabama will play Washington and Ohio State is set to face Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals.



10. SELIG, SCHUERHOLZ CALLED TO HALL



Former commissioner Bud Selig and longtime general manager John Schuerholz are elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.