Designer Tom Ford: Melania Trump ‘not necessarily my image’





NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion designer Tom Ford says first lady-to-be Melania Trump likely won't be wearing his clothes in the White House.



During an appearance on "The View" on Wednesday , Ford said he had been asked to dress Melania Trump "quite a few years ago" and declined because "she's not necessarily my image."



Ford says he is a Democrat and voted for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, but added that even had Clinton won, she shouldn't have worn his clothes because "they're too expensive." He says his clothes cost a lot to make and the president needs to "relate to everybody."



Asked if Melania Trump should wear expensive clothes, Ford replied: "I'm going to leave that to Melania."



Designer Sophie Theallat wrote an open letter last month urging colleagues not to dress Melania Trump.