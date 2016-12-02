Heavy snowfall cuts power, fells trees that block roads





WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Technicians are working across Poland to restore power to some 180,000 households and to unblock roads and railway tracks after heavy snowfall and wind broke power lines and felled trees.



Spokesman for the firefighters Pawel Fratczak said Friday that teams were also called to secure torn-off roofs and help clear snow from roads.



A bout of winter weather hit Poland late Thursday and continued overnight. Forecasts say this weather, typical for winter season in Poland, will continue for a few days.



"The snow that came down is wet and there is a lot of it and that makes branches break and fall down, posing a threat to cars and pedestrians," Fratczak said.



A fallen tree was blocking the tracks of commuter trains south of Warsaw.