BC-US–AP Entertainment Digest, US

TUESDAY, NOV. 29
FILM-NATIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW — The National Board of Review announces its picks for the year's best films and performances on Tuesday. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m., photos.
FRANCE-PIRELLI CALENDAR — Famed photographer Peter Lindbergh moved beyond snaps of semi-nude models and set his lens on Hollywood for the 2017 Pirelli calendar, which will to be unveiled Tuesday in Paris. By Thomas Adamson. UPCOMING: 300 words by 11 a.m., video, photos.
FILM-GOTHAM AWARDS — At a Gotham Independent Film Awards overshadowed by the election of Donald Trump, Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" shined brightest. A celebrated film about a boy growing up gay, black and poor in Miami, "Moonlight," virtually swept the night on Monday, taking best feature, best screenplay, a special jury award for best ensemble and the audience award. The Gothams, which honor independent film, are essentially the kick-off to Hollywood's long awards season. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 695 words, photos.
BOOKS-PAULA HAWKINS — Paula Hawkins, the British author who brought readers "The Girl on the Train," will next tell a tale of murder in a riverside town. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 245 words, photos.
PEOPLE-EVAN RACHEL WOOD — Evan Rachel Wood has revealed that she has been raped twice. The revelation comes in a letter to Rolling Stone that Wood made public on Twitter on Monday. SENT: 125 words, photos.
BRITAIN-MAHLER AUCTION — An auction house says the manuscript of Gustav Mahler's Second Symphony has sold for $5.6 million, setting a new auction record for a musical manuscript. SENT: 135 words.
OIL PIPELINE-PROTEST-NEIL YOUNG — Rock star Neil Young is calling on President Barack Obama "to step in and end" what he calls the "violence" against protesters demonstrating against an oil pipeline being built in North Dakota on part of an Indian reservation. SENT: 140 words, photos.
COMING UP:
TV-HOLIDAY SHOWS — Television keeps up the holiday tradition of providing varied fare ranging from movies to cooking shows to cartoons. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. UPCOMING Wednesday: 700 words by 2 p.m., photos.
FILM-JACKIE — Pablo Larraín and Natalie Portman discuss the public and private sides of Jackie Kennedy explored in the biopic of the late first lady. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING Wednesday: 800 words by 2 p.m., photos.
THEATER-JASON SUDEIKIS — Former "Saturday Night Live" star Jason Sudeikis adored the 1989 film "Dead Poet's Society" and now finds himself in a stage adaptation playing the role made famous by Robin Williams. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Wednesday: 650 words by noon, photos.
FRANCE-VICTORIA'S SECRET — The pulse-quickening, celebrity-filled catwalk event of the year: the Victoria's Secret fashion show takes place in Paris with performances from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — and features a $3 million Fantasy Bra modelled by Jasmine Tookes. By Thomas Adamson. UPCOMING Wednesday: 300 words by 4 p.m., photos, video.
MET OPERA-WOMEN — When Kaija Saariaho's "L'Amour de loin (Love from Afar)" is given its Metropolitan Opera premiere on Thursday night, it will mark only the second work by a woman composer in the company's history and the first since 1903. "It is staggering," says Jennifer Higdon, one of six women to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. By Ronald Blum. UPCOMING Wednesday: 650 words, photos.
DIGITAL LIFE-GIFT GUIDE-WACKY TECH — For the tech enthusiast who has everything, there's no shortage of wacky and wild gifts on the market this year. By Bree Fowler. UPCOMING Wednesday: 800 words by 2 p.m., photos.
NEW ZEALAND-DISNEY MOVIE MOANA — Disney's animated movie "Moana" debuted to critical acclaim and box-office success over the Thanksgiving weekend, but some people in the South Pacific dislike how it depicts their culture. By Nick Perry. UPCOMING Wednesday: 600 words by 9 a.m., photos.
HOMES-ARKANSAS-FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT — It's 1,300 miles from where it was built, but one of Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian homes can be seen in Bentonville, Arkansas, as part of the Crystal Bridges Museum. By Kelly Kissel. UPCOMING Wednesday: 650 words by noon.
FILM REVIEW-MISS SLOANE. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Monday: 640 words, photos.
FILM REVIEW-JACKIE. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 650 words by 6 p.m. Tuesday, photos
FILM REVIEW-MAN DOWN. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. UPCOMING Thursday: 650 words, photos.
FILM REVIEWS PLANNED FOR NEXT WEEK: "La La Land," ''Office Christmas Party", "Barry."
GAME REVIEW-FINAL FANTASY. By Lou Kesten. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by noon Thursday.
BOOK REVIEW-MOONGLOW, BY MICHAEL CHABON. Reviewed by Jonathan Elderfield. SENT Monday: 340 words. Photo planned.
