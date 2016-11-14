Brad Pitt back in China after reported ban over Tibet film





SHANGHAI (AP) — Brad Pitt made his first promotional appearance for a movie in China since reportedly being banned over a film about Tibet almost 20 years ago.



He spent 40 minutes giving autographs to Chinese fans on Monday and 20 minutes at a tightly controlled media event promoting his latest movie.



The Chinese government reportedly didn't like his 1997 film "Seven Years in Tibet," about an Austrian explorer's relationship with a young Dalai Lama, because of its portrayal of harsh Chinese rule in the Himalayan region.



Reporters were not allowed to ask questions at the event in Shanghai held to publicize the World War II romantic thriller "Allied." Interest is high in his recent divorce from Angelina Jolie Pitt.



Instead, a host asked a string of questions about "Allied."



Pitt did visit China two years ago to accompany his then-partner, who was on a publicity tour, but kept a very low profile.



"Allied" debuts on Nov. 23 in China, the U.S. and some European and Asian countries.