Police: New Jersey resident arrested in NYC subway injury





NEW YORK (AP) — Police say they've arrested a New Jersey resident who's accused of pushing a man onto Manhattan subway tracks, where he was injured by a train.



The New York Police Department says three men were "highly intoxicated" when a member of the group was pushed during an argument Sunday morning.



Police said Monday that Aaron Clary of Newark turned himself in and has been arrested on charges of attempted manslaughter and assault. There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.



Mike Allison suffered head and foot injuries when he was pinned under the train at West 18th Street in Chelsea.