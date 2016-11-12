Nigeria probes new reports of food aid stolen from refugees





YOLA, Nigeria (AP) — Local lawmakers in northeast Nigeria are investigating fresh allegations that officials have diverted food aid intended for people who have fled from Boko Haram.



Hassan Barguma, chair of a committee on refugees in the Adamawa state assembly, told The Associated Press that officials and market traders have been accused of selling food donated by Nigeria's customs service. Sadiq Daware, deputy coordinator of Adamawa's poverty alleviation office, denied the allegations.



Boko Haram's seven-year-old insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced more than 2.6 million in Nigeria and neighboring Cameroon, Niger and Chad.



Lawmakers and officials are already investigating reports that food aid was stolen in Borno state, the birthplace of Boko Haram where the U.N. has warned that tens of thousands of children could die from malnutrition.