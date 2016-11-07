10 Things to Know for Today





Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:



1. CLOSING TIME: CLINTON FOCUSES ON HEALING, TRUMP ON EMAILS



With the cloud of an FBI investigation lifted, the presidential candidates strike different tones as they move into the final hours of a volatile, lengthy campaign.



2. HOW CLINTON EMAIL SCANDAL EMBROILS FBI



It exposes internal tensions with the Justice Department and stirs concerns that the apolitical organization unnecessarily injected itself into the electoral process.



3. IRAQI KURDISH FIGHTERS EXCHANGE FIRE WITH ISLAMIC MILITANTS



The offensive to reclaim the eastern town of Bashiqa is part of the broader push to drive the extremists out of their Mosul stronghold.



4. SYRIAN MILITANTS MASS IN DISTANT PROVINCE AFTER TRUCE



Fighters forced into exile in Idlib see the move as an attempt to gather the rebels far from Damascus, at a location where they can later be eliminated.



5. JANET RENO DEAD AT 78



She was the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general and was at the epicenter of several political storms during the Clinton administration.



6. WHO IS TAKING ON SAUDI'S RELIGIOUS ESTABLISHMENT



Souad al-Shammary is a liberal feminist who roots her arguments in an interpretation of Islam that gives women more equality.



7. SMOKING-RELATED DEATHS STILL RISING ACROSS GLOBE



And with that, countries are looking for new ways to discourage lighting up and tighten anti-tobacco laws beyond regulations set down in a 2003 global treaty.



8. SHARP QUAKE RATTLES OKLAHOMA OIL HUB



The magnitude 5.0 temblor may have damaged key infrastructure in addition to causing damage in the prairie town of Cushing.



9. NO TV, NO PROBLEM



News outlets are using Facebook Live, Snapchat, YouTube and other tools to offer live coverage of Election Day in ways not possible four years ago.



10. BELEAGUERED NFL RATINGS MAY GET A LIFT



From the Meadowlands to Miami, from Green Bay to the Bay Area and points in between, Week 9 brought a flood of standout performances.