Bieber, Beyonce lead nominees at MTV’s EMA awards





ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Justin Bieber could add another five MTV EMA European music awards to the five he won last year.



Bieber is tied with Beyonce for the most nominations at the awards show Sunday night in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.



Britain's Adele is up for four awards, including Best Song for her smash "Hello."



Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Green Day are in for a busy night. The veteran punk rockers are performing, are nominated for two awards — Best Live and Best Rock — and will also receive the MTV Global Icon Award at the show, which will be hosted by singer Bebe Rexha.



DJs Martin Garrix and Afrojack will be giving the show a Dutch twist, while other performers include The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, OneRepublic and the Kings of Leon.



On Saturday, the Kings of Leon kicked off this year's MTV EMA weekend in Rotterdam with an intimate gig at the Dutch city's Old Luxor Theater.



Playing a mix of old favorites and tracks from their recently released album 'Walls', the U.S. musicians entertained a packed crowd that included Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner dancing in the aisles with singer and actor Joe Jonas.