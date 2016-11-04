Automaker plans to close Chrysler Museum in suburban Detroit





AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Fiat Chrysler plans to permanently close the Walter P. Chrysler Museum in suburban Detroit next month and convert it into office space.



The automaker tells The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2e80q7x ) the company will continue to preserve its historical vehicles and will showcase them at internal and external events, including displays around the Chrysler Technology Center and other FCA facilities in the U.S.



The museum opened in 1999. It was closed to the public for financial reasons since the end of 2012 with the exception of private events, but reopened again to the public in June. The company says Dec. 18 will be the final day the museum is open to the public.



The collection shown at the Auburn Hills museum includes antique, custom and concept vehicles.



___



Online:



http://www.wpchryslermuseum.org



___



Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/