The Latest: Suspect in police slayings quit construction job





DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on two officers in the Des Moines, Iowa, area who were killed in what authorities describe as ambush-style attacks (all times local):



9:15 a.m.



An Iowa construction company says the man suspected of killing two Iowa police officers was hired last month but quit days later.



Police say Scott Greene turned himself in just hours after the two officers were fatally shot in separate ambush attacks early Wednesday.



Sara Nicklin, the office manager for Central Iowa Fencing in Ankeny, said Greene "was pretty desperate" to find work and told the company he had a teenage daughter to support.



Nicklin says Greene was hired even though he had no experience building fences. She says he was sent home on his third day "because he was not taking directions and wasn't working," and when told he could work on a different crew, "he chose not to show up."



Greene posted a cellphone video online last week indicating he was fired after reporting unsafe driving. Nicklin denies Greene was fired and says she hasn't seen the video.



___



7:45 a.m.



No formal charges have been filed yet against the man suspected of fatally shooting two police officers in Iowa in separate ambush attacks, but the man remains hospitalized.



Police say 46-year-old Scott Michael Greene turned himself into authorities on Wednesday, just hours after the killings near Des Moines.



Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek (puh-REE'-zihk) says Greene remained in a hospital Thursday morning for treatment of an existing medical condition. He says Greene has yet to be formally charged.



Parizek says police will provide an update on the case later Thursday morning.



Greene is suspected in the early-morning slayings of 38-year-old Des Moines Police Sgt. Anthony Beminio and 24-year-old Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin. Urbandale is a suburb of Des Moines.



___



1:10 a.m.



Police say a white man with a history of racial provocations and confrontations with police has ambushed and fatally shot two white officers in separate attacks as they sat in their patrol cars.



Police took 46-year-old Scott Michael Greene into custody hours after the killings and less than three weeks after he argued with officers who removed him from a high school football game where he had unfurled a Confederate flag near black spectators. The officers were fatally shot early Wednesday.



Greene flagged down an Iowa Department of Natural Resources employee in a rural area west of Des Moines, identified himself and asked that the employee call 911. Sheriff's deputies and state patrol officers took him into custody.