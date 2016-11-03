Killer of South African anti-apartheid leader dies





JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says a man who spent more than two decades in prison for the 1993 assassination of anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani has died in a hospital.



The justice ministry said Thursday that Clive Derby-Lewis, who was granted medical parole in May 2015, died in Pretoria. Derby-Lewis, 80, had been suffering from cancer.



Derby-Lewis and Polish immigrant Janusz Walus, the triggerman, were sentenced to life in prison for shooting Hani, head of the military wing of the African National Congress. South Africa's main anti-apartheid movement became the country's ruling party after the end of white minority rule.



Walus, who remains in prison, said after his arrest that he and Derby-Lewis hoped the assassination would plunge South Africa into chaos ahead of the country's first all-race elections in 1994.