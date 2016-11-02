Shortest haul: European airline offers 8-minute intl flight





BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian airline has begun what it claims is the world's shortest regular international connection — an eight-minute hop across Lake Constance.



The flight offered by People's Viennaline connects St. Gallen-Altenrhein in Switzerland with Friedrichshafen in southern Germany. It's part of a route that continues onward to the western German city of Cologne, but passengers can book only the short part for 40 euros ($44.10).



German news agency dpa reported that environmentalists aren't thrilled by the new route, which began service Wednesday. It quoted Swiss Green Party politician Meinrad Gschwend saying he wants the flights banned.



The airline says driving around the lake for an hour would produce as much emissions as the short flight.