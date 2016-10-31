The Latest: Tip led authorities to Oklahoma manhunt suspect





LEEDEY, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the death of an Oklahoma man accused in a string of violent crimes (all times local):



7:50 a.m.



Authorities say a tip from a resident led them to a rural Oklahoma spot where a suspect had apparently been camping out while authorities conducted a massive manhunt for him.



Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons says a resident spotted a vehicle Sunday that matched the description of the car Michael Vance Jr. was last seen driving. Timmons tells Oklahoma City television station KWTV that the Mitsubishi Eclipse was "partially concealed by tumbleweeds" near the western Oklahoma town of Hammon, about 100 miles of Oklahoma City.



Timmons says that Vance fled the makeshift campsite before authorities could capture him, but the suspect was later killed in a shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.



He says investigators found clothing and evidence of a campfire in the area.



___



1 a.m.



A Dewey County officer was wounded during a shootout with an Oklahoma man accused of a string of crimes.



Federal and local police say that the officer was responding to a report that Michael Dale Vance Jr. was in the area when the officer was shot and wounded.



Dave Turk, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C., says the officer's injuries were in the shoulder and elbow but were not life threatening.



Vance fled in a car after shooting the officer and was later shot and killed by a highway patrolman near Leedey, Oklahoma.



A massive manhunt for Vance began on Oct. 23 after he allegedly killed two relatives and shot two police officers.



___



12:05 a.m.



Federal and local police say an Oklahoma man accused in a string of violent crimes has been shot and killed.



Michael Dale Vance Jr. was killed in a shootout with a local deputy in Dewey County, Oklahoma, according to Dave Turk, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C.



Oklahoma County Sheriff's office spokesman Mark Opgrande says Vance was killed near the town of Leedey, Oklahoma, 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.



A massive manhunt for Vance began on Oct. 23 after he allegedly killed two relatives and shot two police officers.



___



This version of The Latest corrects the spelling of Marshals Service.



___



11:45 p.m.



A western Oklahoma county sheriff says the manhunt is over for Michael Dale Vance Jr., a suspect in a string of violent crimes.



Shane Booth, Ellis County Sheriff, posted on Facebook: "The manhunt is over," without saying the fate of Vance.



Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons told The Oklahoman newspaper that a deputy from Dewey County was shot about 10:15 p.m., but his injuries were not known.



Booth had posted earlier Sunday that authorities were searching for Vance after a report that he was spotted in western Oklahoma.



Vance was wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. A massive manhunt for the 38-year-old Vance began Oct. 23 after, authorities say, he shot and wounded two police officers in a town 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.