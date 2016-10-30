The Latest: Pence says ‘we’ll have the resources we need’





WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2016 presidential race (all times EDT):



8:40 a.m.



Mike Pence says Donald Trump has "made it clear we'll have the resources we need." But Pence won't say if his running mate has promised to pump even more of his own money into the Republican presidential campaign.



Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Pence is praising "the incredible generosity" of Trump, which has self-funded some of the campaign. Still, Trump badly trails Hillary Clinton in cash-on-hand.



Pressed on whether Trump will offer more money as the Nov. 8 election looms, Pence says only that Trump has promised the necessary resources "to drive our message."



Pence also says the FBI's investigation into newly discovered emails by a Clinton aide shows she is "just a risky choice in this election."