Police investigate weapons found near Serb PM’s family home





BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Serbian prime minister says an investigation is under way to determine whether a large cache of weapons found near his family house outside Belgrade is linked to a possible attack against him.



Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday that a DNA analysis will show whether a trunk containing an anti-tank rocket, hand grenades and sniper ammunition was left in a forest by "accident" or it is something much more serious. He says that if no DNA samples are discovered, it could be a job planned by professionals.



Vucic was evacuated from the house when the cache was discovered by police on Saturday.



Vucic says the location where the weapons were discovered is "ideal" for launching an assassination attempt, but adds that it may have nothing to do with a possible attack.