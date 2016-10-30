Makeshift migrant church in Calais holds final service





CALAIS, France (AP) — With poignant prayers, Eritrean migrants are attending the final service at a makeshift church in what remains of the squalid camp in the French port of Calais.



Scores of people squeezed into the service Sunday at a small Orthodox church erected at the camp that has come to epitomize Europe's struggle to absorb migrants and refugees.



The church is one of many handmade structures— including mosques, schools and shops — that demonstrated the migrants' enterprising spirits and offered them solace amid hardship.



French authorities are evacuating the residents of the so-called "jungle" and razing its tents and shanties, which housed up to 10,000 people at its height.



Calais, a gateway to the English Channel, has long been a magnet for migrants from the Mideast and Africa seeking to reach Britain.