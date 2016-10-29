The Latest: Indians stretch lead to 3-1 with Lindor RBI





CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday (all times local):



8:13 p.m.



Make it 3-1, Indians.



Chicago-area product Jason Kipnis led off the third with a double to the right-field corner and Francisco Lindor followed with an RBI single, giving the Indians and Corey Kluber a two-run lead in the third.



Kipnis went to nearby Glenbrook North High School and grew up rooting for the Cubs.



___



7:55 p.m.



Carlos Santana homered leading off a two-run second and third baseman Kris Bryant committed two errors to help the Indians grab a 2-1 lead.



The Cubs had just gone ahead when Santana drove a 3-2 fastball to the right-field seats, quieting a rocking crowd.



The home run was the third of the postseason for Santana, who has just six hits in 37 at-bats. He set career highs with 34 homers and 87 RBIs this season.



Bryant threw wide to first after fielding Lonnie Chisenhall's ground ball with one out. His second error came with runners on first and second and two out.



Bryant's throw after he fielded Kluber's swinging bunt single hit off a stretching Anthony Rizzo's glove, allowing Chisenhall to score.



___



7:35 p.m.



The Cubs are on the board.



Dexter Fowler led off the first inning with a double just beyond a diving left fielder Rajai Davis' reach and scored on Anthony Rizzo's one out single, giving the Cubs a 1-0 lead over ace Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 on Saturday.



The Cubs got off to a good start after losing 1-0 the previous night in the first World Series game at Wrigley Field since they dropped Game 7 against Detroit in 1945. It was their fourth shutout loss in eight games and second of the series.



But they struck quickly against Kluber, who struck out nine over six superb innings in a 6-0 win in Game 1.



___



7:09 p.m.



Game 4 of the World Series has started.



Rajai Davis led off with a groundout to third baseman Kris Bryant on a 1-1 pitch from John Lackey.



The Indians have a 2-1 lead with ace Corey Kluber on the mound after beating Chicago 1-0 on Friday. That was the first World Series game at Wrigley Field since Hall of Fame slugger Hank Greenberg helped the Detroit Tigers to a 9-3 victory in Game 7 on Oct. 10, 1945.



___



6:25 p.m.



Actor Vince Vaughn is keeping the faith with his beloved Chicago Cubs.



Vaughn is the guest conductor for "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch for Game 4 of the World Series. The Cleveland Indians have ace Corey Kluber on the mound and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, but Vaughn is hoping for a comeback for his favorite team.



"I'm just focused on tonight. I think we're going to let loose and have some fun," Vaughn said. "Second time seeing the pitcher, right? ... Tonight's great, we'll even the series up here. I'm just excited. It's so fun to be here."



The 46-year-old Vaughn, known for his roles in "Swingers," ''Wedding Crashers," and "Old School," has fond memories of watching the Cubs growing up.



"I love this. This is my childhood team," he said. "I remember being a kid and us getting out of class to watch the '84 team when we were playing the Padres (in the NL Championship Series). That was fun."



___



6:20 p.m.



Baltimore's Zach Britton earned MLB's Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenley Jansen was given the Trevor Hoffman NL reliever honor.



The two were presented the awards before Game 4 Saturday.



Britton converted all 47 save chances and had a 0.54 ERA, and Jansen also had 47 saves.



Winners are selected by eight former relievers: Rivera, Hoffman, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Bruce Sutter, Lee Smith, John Franco and Billy Wagner.



___



6 p.m.



Indians manager Terry Francona said Game 3 wore him out mentally.



Whether it was decisions with his lineup, bullpen or playing by National League rules, Francona called the game "one of the most agonizing" of his career. The Indians used five outfielders, four pitchers and Francona made several double-switches. His decision to pinch-hit Coco Crisp in the seventh inning proved to be his best move as the outfielder drove in the game's only run to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead in the Series.



Francona ran out of position players and said Game 4 starter Corey Kluber had his spikes on and was prepared to hit if needed.



"It wasn't a real good feeling," Francona said. "That wasn't how we drew it up, believe me. It's just as you go, you kind of have your guys ready for each situation and then you react to it and do the best you can."



___



5:50 p.m.



The wind has started blowing in at Wrigley Field midway through Cubs batting practice. The wind switched from blowing out from the southwest to blowing in from the northeast, which favors the pitchers. Still, both offenses were shut down in the Indians' 1-0 win in Game 3 Friday night despite strong gusts blowing out.



___



3:25 p.m.



Indians slugger Mike Napoli is not in the starting lineup for Game 4.



Napoli is batting just .184 in the playoffs and World Series with 15 strikeouts. He was charged with a tough error in the ninth inning of Game 3, but closer Cody Allen struck out Javier Baez with two runners on to end Cleveland's 1-0 win, the club's fifth shutout of the postseason. Napoli is also just 2 of 9 against Chicago Game 4 starter John Lackey.



This is the first time Napoli hasn't started in the postseason.



Manager Terry Francona has tweaked his lineup, putting Carlos Santana at first for Napoli and Rajai Davis in left field.



Santana started in left for Game 3, just his second career appearance at the position. He was replaced by Davis in the fifth inning.



___



3:15 p.m.



Jason Heyward is getting his first World Series start.



The Chicago Cubs outfielder with the $184 million, eight-year contract was batting seventh and playing right field Saturday night against the Cleveland Indians, who held a 2-1 World Series lead.



Heyward 27, did not start the previous four straight games. He is 2 for 31 (.033) with one RBI in the postseason.



Center fielder Dexter Fowler leads off, followed by third baseman Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, left fielder Ben Zobrist, catcher Willson Contreras, shortstop Addison Russell, Heyward, second baseman Javier Baez and pitcher John Lackey.



___



3 p.m.



Cleveland's 1-0 World Series win over the Chicago Cubs was the most-watched Game 3 in 12 years.



Friday night's game drew an 11.0 rating, 20 share and 19.4 million viewers on Fox, the network said Saturday. That was up 39 percent over the 7.9/15 and 13.2 million viewers for the New York Mets' 9-3 blowout of Kansas City in the third game last year and the most for a Game 3 since Boston's 4-1 victory over St. Louis in 2004, which drew a 15.7/24 and 24.4 million viewers on a Friday.



The rating is the percentage of television homes tuned to a telecast and the share is the percentage viewing among those households with televisions on at the time.