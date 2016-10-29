Fourth person dies after blast at German chemical plant





BERLIN (AP) — Chemical giant BASF says another person has died from injuries sustained in an explosion at its plant in southwest Germany earlier this month, raising the death toll to four.



BASF said in a statement Saturday that a firefighter for the company died more than a week after the explosion at the plant near Ludwigshafen.



Two firefighters and a sailor on a nearby boat also died in the Oct. 17 explosion, which injured dozens of people.



The chemical company said earlier this week that the blast was likely caused by a contractor cutting the wrong pipeline.