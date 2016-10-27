Moroccan star arrested in Paris over alleged sexual assault





PARIS (AP) — The prosecutor office in Paris says Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred is being held in police custody in the capital on suspicion of sexual assault.



Lamjarred, 31, was arrested on Wednesday in Paris, the prosecutor office said without giving details. French police declined comment. Moroccan and French media have reported that Lamjarred is suspected of having assaulted a French woman in a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysee avenue, without identifying sources.



Police custody for sexual assault-related cases can last up to 48 hours.



Lamjarred is scheduled to perform in a Paris concert hall on Saturday evening, where he is presented as the "star" of the Arab pop music.