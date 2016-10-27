Danish party urges Americans to vote with spinning Trump ad





COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish left-wing party is urging Americans to vote with a bus advertisement that features Donald Trump's eyes rolling along with the wheels.



The ad, which covers both sides of the six-wheeled bus, shows blue circles that resemble eyeballs spinning wildly below a forehead that is obviously the U.S. presidential candidate's.



It went up Wednesday on a bus that travels a major route in Copenhagen and also includes the words "Americans Abroad Vote."



Pia Olsen Dyhr, chairwoman of the small Socialist People's Party, told The Associated Press it was "pretty clear" which candidate the party prefers, but added: "I don't think Trump as president will be positive for the development of the world and therefore Denmark."



The opposition party holds seven seats in Denmark's 179-member Parliament.