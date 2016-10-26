Deliberations set to resume in medical school killings case





OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jurors are set to resume deliberations in the murder trial of a former doctor charged with killing four people with ties to an Omaha medical school.



Anthony Garcia is charged with fatally stabbing the 11-year-old son of Creighton University medical school faculty member Dr. William Hunter, as well as the family's housekeeper in 2008. Garcia is also charged with killing another Creighton doctor and his wife in 2013.



Prosecutors say Garcia, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was motivated by revenge against the two doctors, who were instrumental in his being fired from the medical school's pathology residency program in 2001



The jury deliberated only about two hours Tuesday after a full day of closing arguments. Jurors are set to reconvene at 9 a.m. Wednesday.