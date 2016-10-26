BC-US–General Election Tests-Member Choice,ADVISORY, US

EDITORS:
Sample test results for Member Choice Complete customers for the Nov. 8 general election will be sent on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The tables will contain numbers to facilitate testing. These sample tables are for TESTING purposes only and MUST NOT be published, broadcast or posted on the internet.
The AP will provide the following tables during testing and on election night:
SUMMARY RESULTS
— BC-US-Pres-Sum: Nationwide vote and electoral vote standings for the major-party candidates. Moves every 15 minutes starting at the top of each hour.
— BC-US-Pres-SumA: Nationwide vote standings for all presidential candidates. Moves at 30 minutes after each hour.
— BC-US-Senate-Sum: Trend table showing the likely party makeup of the new Senate based on candidates declared winners and those leading. Moves at 30 minutes after each hour.
— BC-US-House-Sum: Trend table showing the likely party makeup of the new House based on candidates declared winners and those leading. Moves at 30 minutes after each hour.
— BC-US-Gov-Sum: Trend table showing the likely party lineup of the nation's governors based on candidates declared winners and those leading. Moves at 30 minutes after each hour.
RESULTS BY CONTEST
— BC-US-Pres-All: State-by-state list of presidential results, including third-party candidates. Moves once every two hours at 30 minutes past the hour. During testing, it will move at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
— BC-US-Pres-State-by-State: State list of presidential vote and electoral vote results for the Democratic and Republican candidates. Moves at the top of each hour.
— BC-US-Senate-All: State list of Senate results. Moves at 45 minutes past each hour.
— BC-US-House-All: State list of House results. On election night, this table will move at 10:30 p.m., midnight, 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. ET. During testing, it will move 1:35 p.m. and 2:35 p.m.
— BC-US-Gov-All: State list of gubernatorial results. Moves at 45 minutes past each hour.
BALLOT MEASURES
Results of selected ballot measures will be transmitted in several tables. On election night, one set of 14 tables will move during even hours at 35 minutes past the hour, and the other set of 15 tables will move during odd hours at 50 minutes past the hour. During tests, the first set of tables will move at 1:35 p.m. and 2:35 p.m. and the second set of tables will move at 1:50 p.m. and 2:50 p.m.
The measures in the first set will be slugged CA-AdultFilms-All, CA-DeathPenaltyCA-All, CA-DrugPrices-All, CA-GunControlCA-All, CO-DeathAssistance-All, CO-HealthCare-All, NJ-CasinoGambling, NV-EnergyChoice-All, OK-DeathPenaltyOK-All, US-CampaignFinance-All, US-CrimeVictims-All, US-DeathPenalty-All, US-GunControl-All, WA-GunControlWA-All.
The measures in the second set will be slugged AR-MedicalMarijuanaAct-All, AR-MedicalMarijuanaAmendment-All, LA-TaxExemption-All, ME-IncomeTax-All, ME-RankedVoting-All, MN-LegislativePay-All, MO-VoterID-All, OR-JudgesRetirement-All, SD-NonPartisanPrimaries-All, SD-Redistricting-All, SD-YouthMinimumWage-All, US-LegalMarijuana-All, US-MedicalMarijuana-All, US-MinimunWage-All, US-RightToWork-All.
WINNERS
— BC-US-House-Winners: A list of the winners of all House races. This list will move four times on election night, at 10:40 p.m., 1:40 a.m., 3:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. During testing, it will move at 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
CONTACTS
