Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street





NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in global financial markets (all times local):



9:35 a.m.



Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in energy and industrial companies.



Oil and gas stocks fell along with the price of oil early Friday. NRG Energy sank 2.5 percent in early trade, one of the biggest losses in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.



General Electric sank 2.3 percent after reporting sales that were lower than expected because of weaker results from its lighting and transportation businesses. GE also trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.



The Dow Jones industrial average fell 102 points, or 0.6 percent, to 18,061.



The S&P 500 index lost 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,132. The Nasdaq composite declined 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,235.



Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.73 percent.