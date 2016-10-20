Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower





NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in global financial markets (all times local):



9:35 a.m.



Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street after several companies released disappointing results or forecasts.



Verizon lost 3 percent in early trading Thursday after reporting weak revenue and subscriber growth. EBay slumped 10 percent after releasing weak forecasts.



The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,165.



The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,137. The Nasdaq composite declined 20 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,226.



Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.73 percent.