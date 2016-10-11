Preacher’s stepdaughter killed in hit-and-run crash





FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia preacher's teenage stepdaughter who was handing out literature from her church was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver who was under the influence of drugs.



News outlets report that 16-year-old Caelyn Olds was walking with a woman on Saturday in Fayetteville when a pickup truck struck them without stopping.



Fayetteville police Lt. Mike Whitlow says Olds died from her injuries, while the woman was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.



Whitlow says witnesses saw the truck's license plate number, helping deputies track down 42-year-old Marcia A. Demarcus, nearby. Demarcus faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular homicide. It is unclear whether she has an attorney.



Olds' stepfather, Nicholas Adams, is the preacher at Middle Fayette Church of Christ.