Kasich postpones first 2 executions scheduled next year

COLUMBUS (TNS) — Gov. John Kasich has briefly postponed the first two executions scheduled next year.

Kasich reset the execution of Ronald Phillips of Summit County, scheduled for Jan. 12, to Feb. 15, and pushed the Feb. 15 execution of Raymond Tibbetts to April 12.

Magistrate Judge Michael R. Merz of U.S. District Court in Dayton on Monday blocked the resumption of executions in Ohio after a three-year hiatus, halting the lethal injection of Phillips and Tibbetts pending a decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court is ruling on legal challenges filed by death row prisoners about the state’s refusal to provide detailed information about drugs planned to be used in executions and where they obtained them.

Kasich’s order did not include Gary Otte of Cuyahoga County, whose March 15 execution was also halted by Merz.

“The state disagrees with the federal court’s indefinite stay and has already filed a notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit,” Kasich spokeswoman Emmalee Kalmbach said in a statement. “Given the uncertainty created by the court’s order, however, this brief delay should provide the court time to resolve any pending legal issues.”

Separately, Kasich also denied a request for executive clemency for Phillips, who was sentenced to death for raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter. Kasich noted the “extremely brutal nature of the offense.”

The Ohio Parole Board recommended 10-2 against clemency for Phillips.

Ohio has not had an execution since Jan. 16, 2014, when Dennis McGuire struggled against his restraints, coughed and gasped for air during a lethal-injection process that lasted more than 20 minutes. Prison officials subsequently had trouble finding execution drugs before announcing in October that they had secured sufficient drugs for three executions in 2017.

One drug, rocuronium bromide, a paralytic agent, has never been used to carry out the death penalty in Ohio. The other two drugs, midazolam and potassium chloride, have been used in executions that went bad in other states.

The state has set 32 execution dates through March 24, 2021. Prison officials tried to acquire drugs several ways, including from foreign sources and “compounding pharmacies” that mix drugs to customer specifications. Most major manufacturers either stopped making drugs used for lethal injection or have refused to sell them for executions. The new drug combination is not compounded, state prison officials said.

Among the 32 people with execution dates in Ohio is Cleveland R. Jackson, 38, who is set to die Sept. 13, 2018. Jackson was one of two men who opened fire Jan. 3, 2002, on eight people cornered in a Lima apartment kitchen, killing 2 girls, Jayla Grant, 3, and Leneshia Williams, 17. He is being executed for the death of Williams and is serving a life sentence without parole for Jayla Grant’s murder.

Jackson’s half brother, Jeronique D. Cunningham, 44, is also on death row in the killings but no execution date has been set for him

There are 138 inmates on death row in Ohio, including a 72-year-old woman.

Alan Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch

Alan Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch

