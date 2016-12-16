There are five easy ways to send information:
INTERNET: Visit limaohio.com to put your event in the database. In the black bar at the top, click “Calendar.”
MAIL TO: Your Community Calendar, Newsroom, The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807
DROP OFF: Items may be dropped off at the front desk.
EMAIL: Items may be emailed to: [email protected] Put “Your Community Calendar” in the subject line.
FAX: 419-229-2926
Items must be submitted in writing at least one week prior to the event.
Always include a contact name and phone number.
*
Sat Dec 17, 2016
Tree Festival, Silver Memories
9:00 am Putnam County District Library, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.
Train Town Show & Swap Meet
9:00 am Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. $5.
Allen County Chess League
9:30 am Lima Public Library, 650 W. Market St., Lima.
Home For The Holidays 2016
10:00 am ArtSpace/Lima, 65-67 Public Square, Lima.
NAACP Local Unit
11:00 am Lima NAACP, 2945 Wells Drive, Lima.
Wrap it Up Lunch
11:00 am The Inn at ONU, 401 W. College Ave, Ada. $20.
Wendy Chappell-Dick performs about the Animals of Christmas
11:00 am Book ReViews, 123 S. Main St., Bluffton.
Shop or Drop
11:00 am Fresh N Faded, 227 S. Main St., Lima.
Shop Or Drop Holiday Shopping
11:00 am Fresh N Faded, 227 S. Main St., Lima.
NAACP Local Unit Membership Meeting
11:00 am Grace Church Worldwide Ministries, 2945 Wells Drive, Lima.
A 1940s Nutcracker
3:00 pm Marathon Performing Arts Center, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. $20-$45.
Our Lady of Consulation Bake Sale To Benefit Refugees
4:00 pm Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay Street, Carey.
Holiday Light Show at the Fair
6:00 pm Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. $5-$25.
Dinner Theatre
6:30 pm The Inn at ONU, 401 W. College Ave, Ada. $50.
John Tesh Big Band Christmas
7:30 pm The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 South, Van Wert. $25-$45.
Wendy Chappell-Dick performs about the Animals of Christmas
8:00 pm Mustard Seed Cafe at the Depot, 562 N. Main Street, Bluffton.