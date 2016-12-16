There are five easy ways to send information:

INTERNET: Visit limaohio.com to put your event in the database. In the black bar at the top, click “Calendar.”

MAIL TO: Your Community Calendar, Newsroom, The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807

DROP OFF: Items may be dropped off at the front desk.

EMAIL: Items may be emailed to: [email protected] Put “Your Community Calendar” in the subject line.

FAX: 419-229-2926

Items must be submitted in writing at least one week prior to the event.

Always include a contact name and phone number.

*

Sat Dec 17, 2016

Tree Festival, Silver Memories

9:00 am Putnam County District Library, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.

Train Town Show & Swap Meet

9:00 am Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. $5.

Allen County Chess League

9:30 am Lima Public Library, 650 W. Market St., Lima.

Home For The Holidays 2016

10:00 am ArtSpace/Lima, 65-67 Public Square, Lima.

NAACP Local Unit

11:00 am Lima NAACP, 2945 Wells Drive, Lima.

Wrap it Up Lunch

11:00 am The Inn at ONU, 401 W. College Ave, Ada. $20.

Wendy Chappell-Dick performs about the Animals of Christmas

11:00 am Book ReViews, 123 S. Main St., Bluffton.

Shop or Drop

11:00 am Fresh N Faded, 227 S. Main St., Lima.

Shop Or Drop Holiday Shopping

11:00 am Fresh N Faded, 227 S. Main St., Lima.

NAACP Local Unit Membership Meeting

11:00 am Grace Church Worldwide Ministries, 2945 Wells Drive, Lima.

A 1940s Nutcracker

3:00 pm Marathon Performing Arts Center, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. $20-$45.

Our Lady of Consulation Bake Sale To Benefit Refugees

4:00 pm Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay Street, Carey.

Holiday Light Show at the Fair

6:00 pm Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. $5-$25.

Dinner Theatre

6:30 pm The Inn at ONU, 401 W. College Ave, Ada. $50.

John Tesh Big Band Christmas

7:30 pm The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 South, Van Wert. $25-$45.

Wendy Chappell-Dick performs about the Animals of Christmas

8:00 pm Mustard Seed Cafe at the Depot, 562 N. Main Street, Bluffton.