The Lima News football Dream Team, honorable mentions

About the team
The Lima News Dream Team 2016 was selected by a panel of sportswriters who’ve covered high school football games in the region for The Lima News. They reviewed statistics, postseason honors and their own impressions to create this team.
The Dream Team includes players from schools in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties.
Defense
Allen East: Austin Tafe, Spencer Miller
Ada: Mason Klingler, Jordan Bailey
Bath: Bo Gross, Kaden Sullivan
Celina: Kole Murlin, Ryan Harter, Seth Huston, Lance Orick
Crestview: Alec Ingram, Emilio DeLeon Braden Brecht
Delphos Jefferson: Davion Tyson, Brenen Auer, Drew Riess
Elida: Peyton Smith, Dan Tullis, Mike Purdy
Hardin Northern: Bryce Hipsher, Zach Wilhelm
Kenton: Thomas Phillips, Austin Buroker
Lima Perry: LaMonte Nichols
Lima Senior: Kevontae Tyson, Mason Crabtree
Ottawa-Glandor: Trent Basinger
Pandora-Gliboa: Ethan Steiner
Spencerville: Cody Dickson
St. Marys: Reed Aller, Julius Fisher, Grant Keith
Upper Scioto Valley: Trey Freytag, Peyton Dyer,Kolton Keith, Drew Oglesbee, Dakota Dunifon,
Wapakoneta: Jake Cockerell, Maddux Liles
Offense
Ada: Seth Conley, Jakob Hoschak, Owen Conley
Allen East: Blaine Blankenship
Delphos Jefferson: Chase Harman, Drake Schmitt
Delphos St. Johns: Aaron Reindel
Crestview: Nick Henry, Braden Van Cleave, Chase Clark
Elida: Cole Harmon, Isaac McAdams, AJ Robbins, Dan Unruh
Hardin Northern: Andrew Stump
Kenton: Tyler Heintz, Hunter Moore,
Perry: Kobe Glover, Kobe Perry, Plummie Gardner
Lima Senior: Keaton Upshaw
Lima Central Catholic: Thomas Williams
Ottawa-Glandorf: Connor Niese, Brady Kuhlman, Richie Knowlton, Tyler Ebbeskotte
Ridgemont: Cameron Smith
Shawnee: Jalen Bagley
Spencerville: Nick Freewalt, Damon Jenkins, Calvin Wilson, Chris Picker
St. Marys: Jonathan Peterson, Garret Lauth, Seth Vorhees
Upper Scioto Valley: Jason Moots, Charlie Rose, Justin Agnew
Wapakoneta: Kais Chiles, John Bourne, Tyler Jenkins
Place kicker
Spencerville: Damon Blair
St. Marys: Gabe Vandever