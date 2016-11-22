Letter: Hillary scared white voters

No one seems to want to say it, so I’ll say it. Hillary Clinton lost the recent election because of the proliferation of stories in the media as to how she would overwhelmingly carry the black vote and especially that of the rising number of Latino voters. I’m not blaming the media — what they wrote is true — but it scared a lot of white working class Americans who already felt their needs were being ignored in favor of people of color. These fears were already inflamed by the racist comments so much a part of the recent campaign.

But the deed is done unless a miracle happens— the electors vote their consciences instead of their party as the founders expected them to do. What a “mess” that would be but this country is already great enough to handle it!

James R. Sendelbach, Delphos