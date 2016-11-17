Concerts in the Lima area

CELINA

Mandy Barnett: Overdrive, today

Branson On The Road: Overdrive, Dec. 9

Brenda Lee: Overdrive, Dec. 16

COLUMBUS

Gaither Christmas Homecoming: Value City Arena, Dec. 9

Mannheim Steamroller: The Palace Theater, Dec. 18

Easton Corbin: The Bluestone, Dec. 18

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Nationwide Arena, Dec. 29

FINDLAY

Boston Brass Holiday: Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 2

LIMA

Three Dog Night: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, today

Sunset Junkies: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, today

Swingmania: Old City Prime, Lima, Nov. 19

No Right Turn: Old City Prime, Lima, Nov. 26

KGB: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3

Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Celebration: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Dec. 6

Swingmania: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 9

Lima Symphony Orchestra: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Dec. 10

Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Dec. 11

CJ Manning: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 16

New Frontiers-Journey Tribute Band: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 17

Dueling Pianos: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 23

Nashville Crush: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 30

Rend Collective: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Jan. 6

Wally and the Beavs: Old City Prime, Lima, Jan. 13

Swingmania: Old City Prime, Lima, Jan. 14

The Beatles Abbey Road: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Jan. 18

TOLEDO

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown & Sixx: A.M.: Huntington Center, Nov. 21

Fantasia - Guordan Banks & La’Porsha Renae: Stranahan Theatre, Nov. 23

Sandi Patty: Stranahan Theatre, Nov. 26

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Huntington Center, Dec. 2

VAN WERT

Elf The Broadway Musical: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Nov. 21

Sandi Patty Christmas Blessings Tour: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Dec. 4

Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Dec. 10

John Tesh Big Band Christmas: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Dec. 17