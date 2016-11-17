Concerts in the Lima area

CELINA
Mandy Barnett: Overdrive, today
Branson On The Road: Overdrive, Dec. 9
Brenda Lee: Overdrive, Dec. 16
COLUMBUS
Gaither Christmas Homecoming: Value City Arena, Dec. 9
Mannheim Steamroller: The Palace Theater, Dec. 18
Easton Corbin: The Bluestone, Dec. 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Nationwide Arena, Dec. 29
FINDLAY
Boston Brass Holiday: Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 2
LIMA
Three Dog Night: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, today
Sunset Junkies: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, today
Swingmania: Old City Prime, Lima, Nov. 19
No Right Turn: Old City Prime, Lima, Nov. 26
KGB: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3
Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Celebration: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Dec. 6
Swingmania: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 9
Lima Symphony Orchestra: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Dec. 10
Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Dec. 11
CJ Manning: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 16
New Frontiers-Journey Tribute Band: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 17
Dueling Pianos: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 23
Nashville Crush: Old City Prime, Lima, Dec. 30
Rend Collective: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Jan. 6
Wally and the Beavs: Old City Prime, Lima, Jan. 13
Swingmania: Old City Prime, Lima, Jan. 14
The Beatles Abbey Road: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Jan. 18
TOLEDO
Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown & Sixx: A.M.: Huntington Center, Nov. 21
Fantasia - Guordan Banks & La’Porsha Renae: Stranahan Theatre, Nov. 23
Sandi Patty: Stranahan Theatre, Nov. 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Huntington Center, Dec. 2
VAN WERT
Elf The Broadway Musical: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Nov. 21
Sandi Patty Christmas Blessings Tour: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Dec. 4
Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Dec. 10
John Tesh Big Band Christmas: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Dec. 17