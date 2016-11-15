Joshua Goodman named AP’s news director for the Andes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Joshua Goodman, a cross-format journalist and news manager who has reported from more than a dozen countries for The Associated Press, has been named news director for the Andes.

Based in Bogota, Goodman will lead video, text and photo operations for the AP in Colombia, Venezuela, Peru and Ecuador.

The appointment was announced Tuesday by Latin America News Director Paul Haven.

“Joshua is a fantastic news manager with strong knowledge of the region and an ability to work across formats,” said Haven. “We are lucky to have him in the Andes.”

The appointment was part of a drive to make the news cooperative fully cross format.

Goodman, 40, brings almost two decades of experience in Latin America, having reported from 13 different countries in the region.

Since returning to the AP in 2013, he has served as chief of bureau for Colombia, Venezuela and Panama, leading coverage of big stories such as anti-government unrest in Venezuela and most recently the volatile Colombian peace process.

A fluent Portuguese speaker, he has also worked in Brazil tracking the spread of the Zika virus and the country’s hosting of the Olympics and World Cup.

Goodman started his career as a freelancer and contributing correspondent to BusinessWeek, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. From there, he joined the AP in 2006 as a reporter based in Bogota, Colombia. He moved to Brazil in 2008 and worked for Bloomberg News, mostly as its chief editor for coverage of economics and politics in Latin America.

Born in Cleveland, Goodman holds a bachelor’s degree in European history from Columbia University.