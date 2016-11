The Ottawa-Glandorf Junior Optimists prepare the Toys for Tots boxes for distribution. They’ll be delivered to businesses, offices and factories soon. Share your photos at http://j.mp/limaphotos.

The Ottawa-Glandorf Junior Optimists prepare the Toys for Tots boxes for distribution. They’ll be delivered to businesses, offices and factories soon. Share your photos at http://j.mp/limaphotos. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_ToysForTots.jpg The Ottawa-Glandorf Junior Optimists prepare the Toys for Tots boxes for distribution. They’ll be delivered to businesses, offices and factories soon. Share your photos at http://j.mp/limaphotos. Jean Gerdeman, Ottawa | Submitted photo