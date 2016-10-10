Letter: I don’t want to vote for Trump, but I must

Don’t misunderstand. I don’t like Donald Trump. He’s a sexist; has no filter on his mouth; and he is not knowledgable about how our government operates. Under normal circumstances I would never consider voting for him.

But, these aren’t normal circumstances.

The Democratic candidate was fired from a law firm for ethics violations. She stood by while Americans died and then lied to their families about the reason for the attack. She is not a friend to women, evidenced by what she said to the victims of her husband’s sexual appetite. She lies, is on a power trip, and was ineffective as Secretary of State.

So why am I voting for Donald Trump?

Because the next President will probably appoint at least two Supreme Court justices and I don’t want more liberals on the Supreme Court! That’s the reason….THE ONLY REASON!

— Diane Laratta, Elida