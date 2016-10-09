Jenera man dies in Hancock County crash; 4 others hospitalized

PANDORA — A Jenera man was killed and four others hospitalized in a Sunday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Hancock County.

According to the Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:53 p.m. on state Route 12 just west of Milepost 0 in Union Township of Hancock County.

According to the report, Babette Grieser, 46, of Jenera, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox north on county Road 16 when she failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection with state Route 12. She pulled out into the intersection and struck a 2015 Kia Soul driven by Jesse Richardson, 36, of Findlay. After impact, Grieser’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Grieser was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. A passenger in her vehicle, Christopher Grieser, 45, of Jenera, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another passenger in Grieser’s vehicle, Ashley Carman, 21, of Jenera, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to St. Vincent Hospital via helicopter with life-threatening injuries. A third passenger, Melody Yarboygh, 1, of Jenera, was uninjured.

Richardson was taken to Lima Memorial Health System for treatment for incapacitating injuries. A passenger in Richardson’s care, Skylar Richardson, 10, of Findlay, was flown to St. Vincent Hospital with critical injuries.

The Griesers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, Melody Yarboygh was in a five-point child safety seat, and Ashley Carman was not wearing a seat belt. Both occupants in Richardson’s vehicle were wearing safety belts.

State Route 12 was closed for two hours because of the crash.

Alcohol and drug use were not a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.