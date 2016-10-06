“Deepwater Horizon” – PG-13

The Story

“Are we good?” asks Mike Williams, BP oil rig’s chief electronics technician (Mark Wahlberg). “I don’t know,” says crew chief Jimmy Harrell (Kurt Russell). “It’s going to be a long night.” He’s right, of course. April 20, 2010, Gulf of Mexico, 41 miles off the coast of Louisiana: date and location of U.S. history’s worst oil spill, taking 11 workers’ lives, dumping 126 million gallons of oil, and burning for 87 days. It’s the setup for docu-drama “Deepwater Horizon.”

What were the causes of the massive explosions? How did 115 survivors escape the inferno? Will you be caught up in this horrific film? I was.

The Actors

Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, John Malkovich and Kate Hudson lead a fine cast. Wahlberg and Russell are excellent as central characters Mike Williams and Jimmy Harrell, through whose eyes we see much of the story. Wahlberg is electronics technician Mike Williams. Kate Hudson plays Williams’ wife Felicia. Their domestic prologue and long-distance Skype conversations provide backstory so we care about them. Kurt Russell as crew chief Jimmy Harrell — or “Mr. Jimmy,” as he is known — is a plain-talking guy. To John Malkovich’s smarter-than-you-are BP executive, Donald Vidrine, Russell says, “BP rents my rig; I’m responsible for it.” Vidrine, on the other hand, miffed by a crew member’s off-hand rough talk, says, “That comment will be recorded.”

Others in the cast include Gina Rodguez as Andrea Fleytas who, working her job on the bridge despite chaos around her, is, with Mike Williams, among the last to escape. Douglas M. Griffin, James DuMont and Joe Chrest are other diligent members of the crew.

Other Comments

“Deepwater Horizon” is an exceptionally well-made and compelling disaster film, focusing on the event’s human consequences rather than its environmental or corporate impact. (Stay through the epilogue for names and photographs of the 11 men who, doing their jobs, gave up their lives.) Peter Berg directed with skill from Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand’s screenplay (based on “New York Times” article, “Deepwater Horizon’s Final Hours”). The film is straight forward narrative, its action sequences taking place within a tight timeframe. To avoid a heavy CGI-look, director Berg shot the film on an 85 percent to-scale oil rig, especially built on an abandoned parking lot in New Orleans. Real-life counterpart electronics officer and survivor Mike Williams consulted with filmmakers to maximize authenticity. The film has achieved a spectacularly horrific look.

Rated PG-13 for prolonged intense disaster sequences, disturbing images and language, “Deepwater Horizon” runs 107 minutes. It’s an adult film, full of dramatic irony. It deserves to be seen and discussed afterward.

Final Words

“Deepwater Horizon,”

Explosions in the sea,

Harrowing disaster

For oil crew and BP.